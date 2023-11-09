Stray kitten jumps on man in sweet viral video: "You are now my daddy"

A now-viral video of an adorable stray kitten choosing her human has been melting hearts on TikTok.

"The cat distribution system has finally chosen us," is overlaid on top of the viral post of a tiny kitten walking toward the person filming partially off-screen.

Uploaded by TikTok user @madison.feaster, the video currently has over a million views and counting!

"What do you think you're doing?" the person filming asks, laughing as the adorable kitten slowly climbs up their leg.

The cat looks up into the camera and the video ends.

A caption under the post reads, "We have welcomed Chompers to the family."

