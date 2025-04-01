Stray kittens have the time of their lives with first toy in adorable video!

Moscow, Russia - A cat owner found three shy homeless kittens on the street, and what she did next warmed the hearts of many online!

A cat owner found three shy homeless kittens on the street – what she did next warmed the hearts of many internet users. © Screenshot/Reddit/bambampou

After some thought, the woman decided to give the three kittens an old toy that her own house cats hadn't wanted to play with for some time.

"My cats didn't want the toy anymore so I gave it to homeless kittens," she explained in a Reddit post showing the kitties playing happily with their hand-me-down gift.

She often notices the kittens outside in the same place when she is out and about, the woman said.

"They are fed and have shelter but I have never seen them playing," she assured users.

"They are always cautious and mostly hide from people. I hope this gives them a chance to be kittens and have a bit of fun, free of fear and worries."

In the clip, the three strays can be seen gathering around a plastic contraption with little colorful balls rolling through it.

It quickly becomes apparent that the kittens seem to be having a lot of fun with the game!

Many users asked what would happen to the cats now, asking the Russian woman if she could take the animals in or find other owners for them.