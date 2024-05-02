Sweet mama cat and her kittens have got TikTok obsessed!
The way a mama cat named Luna takes care of her babies will melt your heart. TikTokers have fallen in love with this tabby cat and her kittens!
Luna's owner, Sara, shared a heart-warming clip of her cat with her newborn kittens to TikTok.
In the subtitles, the proud pet owner gushed, "My baby has her own babies now."
In the video, Luna cuddles and cleans her kittens. The mama cat even gives one kitten a loving pet with her paw.
The TikTok went immediately viral thanks to its cuteness. Many users were touched by how gentle Luna was with her kittens.
"Nothing like motherly cat love," wrote one viewer. Another echoed, "A mothers love is beautiful."
Many users couldn't get over how the cat pet her kittens! "The way she’s trying to pet them like she’s mimicking what you do when you pet her," a commenter said.
One user dubbed the clip the "most beautiful cat video" they'd ever seen.
The sweet video of Luna and her three kittens boasts over a million views.
The sweet mama cat is protective of her growing kittens
TikToker Sara has been sharing updates on Luna and her kittens, a litter of two boys and a girl born in the middle of April.
Sara said they are growing rapidly and have even started to open their eyes! The TikToker explained in an update that Luna is doing great and is very protective of her babies.
Luckily for Sara, Luna is still accepting pets from her human!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@saritaxdg