Sweet mama cat and her kittens have got TikTok obsessed!

The way a mama cat named Luna takes care of her babies will melt your heart. TikTokers have fallen in love with this tabby cat and her kittens!

"My baby now has her own babies," pet owner Sara commented on the touching video of her cat. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@saritaxdg

Luna's owner, Sara, shared a heart-warming clip of her cat with her newborn kittens to TikTok.

In the subtitles, the proud pet owner gushed, "My baby has her own babies now."

In the video, Luna cuddles and cleans her kittens. The mama cat even gives one kitten a loving pet with her paw.

The TikTok went immediately viral thanks to its cuteness. Many users were touched by how gentle Luna was with her kittens.

"Nothing like motherly cat love," wrote one viewer. Another echoed, "A mothers love is beautiful."

Many users couldn't get over how the cat pet her kittens! "The way she’s trying to pet them like she’s mimicking what you do when you pet her," a commenter said.

One user dubbed the clip the "most beautiful cat video" they'd ever seen.

The sweet video of Luna and her three kittens boasts over a million views.