Terrified stray cat becomes a pampered pet in heartwarming viral video

To find a safe place to sleep, this stray cat broke into a shed. Luckily for her, the shed's owner was a kind animal lover named Polly!

Polly's initial attempts to make contact with the cat were difficult, but in the end everything turned out perfect. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@pollyyyward

In a video on the TikTok page @pollyyyward, the kitty can be seen hiding in the tool shed where he seems to feel safe.

"Hey i hope you don't mind me living in your shed I don't have a home anymore," reads the clip, which shows what happened from the cat's point of view.

"You call me Matt, I think I like that name... I don't remember my old name anymore," reads the text in the video.

As viewers learn from the video, the cat had probably been living on the street for years.

Matty looked completely feral when he was found in the shed and did not appear to be in good health.

Over the course of the clip, Matty and Polly become closer and closer.

"I almost forgot what affection felt like," reads one line as the video cuts to the cat cuddling with his new owner.