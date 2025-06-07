Pet bird adorably crashes mother cat's cuddle sesh with her kittens!
A now-viral TikTok post begins with a clear view of four cute kittens lying in a laundry basket and suckling on their mama. Then, surprise! Their silly bird friend makes a cameo.
The video begins with a clear view of four cute kittens lying in a laundry basket and suckling on their mama.
The whole vibe changes, however, when the owner pans the camera and films what is under the mother cat's head – there you can see a green and red bird lying half-covered on its back and stretching its legs into the air.
Anyone who is now a little startled and thinks that the adult cat has taken a "nursing snack" into the basket can continue watching the video with peace of mind.
That's right, no birds were harmed in the making of this video!
TikTok video shows bird cuddling with mother cat
In the next few seconds, the owner gives the all-clear by touching the budgie, which then stirs. He grabs the feathered animal and lifts it onto his leg.
However, the budgie does not seem to appreciate this and immediately hops back into the laundry basket to cuddle up to the cat again.
The owner of the unusual group of animals writes that the bird "needed some cat mom loving" – aw!
The cat itself does not seem to be annoyed by the feathered friend, and welcomes him into the family.
On TikTok, viewers rightly celebrate the sight of the precious predator/prey cuddle sesh.
Other users joke that the bird might later try to teach its adopted siblings to fly!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@pubitypets