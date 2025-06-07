Pet bird adorably crashes mother cat's cuddle sesh with her kittens!

A now-viral TikTok post begins with a clear view of four cute kittens lying in a laundry basket and suckling on their mama. Then, surprise! Their silly bird friend makes a cameo.

A green budgie bird had smuggled itself into a basket full of kittens and their mother. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@pubitypets

The whole vibe changes, however, when the owner pans the camera and films what is under the mother cat's head – there you can see a green and red bird lying half-covered on its back and stretching its legs into the air.

Anyone who is now a little startled and thinks that the adult cat has taken a "nursing snack" into the basket can continue watching the video with peace of mind.

That's right, no birds were harmed in the making of this video!