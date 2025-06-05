Cute cat video takes a startling turn when viewers catch the caption!
Felix the cat can be seen walking slowly across a meadow and blinking at the sun in a sweet TikTok video. So far, so normal, but then the animal's owner added a caption – and it made some viewers' jaws drop!
"My 24 year old cat realizing he made it to another spring," the pet owner said in the clip and also explained that this was her furry friend's favorite season of the year.
Within a few days, the post had already been viewed more than 28 million times, and the comments section was filled with users shocked at his age.
At 24, Felix has reached a truly extraordinary age – one commenter claimed that the kitty was now around 112 in human years!
Indeed, you can already tell from his gait that the cat is no longer the youngest.
He wobbles and limps a little when he wanders through the garden.
Apart from that, however, Felix knows exactly how to enjoy his life to the fullest.
Whether he's snuggling up on the couch with his owner, rolling around in the sun, watching squirrels, or chasing the neighboring cats off the property – this furry friend doesn't let his age limit him at all.
