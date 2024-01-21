The faces of cats with zero adoption applications are heartbreaking
New York, New York - A touching video showing the heartbroken faces of elderly shelter cats without any adoption applications to speak of has gone viral on TikTok, and users are sobbing.
Posted by Animal Care Centers of NYC, the TikTok video has been viewed 3.2 million times and counting.
The video starts out with the words, "POV: You're at an NYC shelter meeting older cats that have zero applications" as a cover of ABBA's Slipping Through My Fingers plays softly in the background.
"Cats only get more purrfect with age," the video's caption reads. "Consider giving an older cat a retirement home this year."
Commenters couldn't handle the sad little faces.
"they look so hopeless I'm sobbing," wrote one as another asked, "why would you do this to me?"
Users mentioned the cats Mittens and Waffles in particular, as they looked especially glum at not having a home.
To help these and other abandoned animals find loving families, visit nycacc.app to browse their database of hundreds of adoptable pets in New York City.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@nycacc