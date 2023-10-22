This cat and her puppy sibling's hilarious antics have TikTokers rolling with laughter!
This viral TikTok video of a cat and her new puppy sibling is a textbook example of typical sibling behavior if we ever saw it.
TikTok user @Goldengirlpachem posted a now-viral video of Pacha the golden retriever puppy and her cat brother teasing each other with hits and kicks.
The video starts off with the animal siblings gently pawing and nuzzling on each other, as the caption "How you think your puppy and cat will get along" flashes on the screen.
In a sharp turn, the video shows the two playfully bickering with the new caption, "How they actually get along."
The bottom of the post is captioned, "They love each other in their own special way."
Users were delighted by the sweet and authentic interaction of dog and cat.
TikTokers love seeing dog and cat sibling playfully bicker in viral TikTok video
"Typical siblings," commented one user, while the next added, "Mine's the same both like this."
Don't worry, though! Another video from the account shows that the two furballs are actually BFFs most of the time.
Isn't that just like siblings – can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@goldengirlpacha