This cat and her puppy sibling's hilarious antics have TikTokers rolling with laughter!

This viral TikTok video of a cat and her new puppy sibling is a textbook example of typical sibling behavior if we ever saw it.

Dogs and cats are very adaptive, so living together usually works out quite well - but does that also apply to these two pets here? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@goldengirlpacha

TikTok user @Goldengirlpachem posted a now-viral video of Pacha the golden retriever puppy and her cat brother teasing each other with hits and kicks.

The video starts off with the animal siblings gently pawing and nuzzling on each other, as the caption "How you think your puppy and cat will get along" flashes on the screen.

In a sharp turn, the video shows the two playfully bickering with the new caption, "How they actually get along."

The bottom of the post is captioned, "They love each other in their own special way."



Users were delighted by the sweet and authentic interaction of dog and cat.

