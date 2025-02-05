This veterinary clinic's resident cat keeps causing adorable chaos!

Rowlett, Texas - Dr. George is a crucial part of the team at the Animal Hospital of Rowlett in Texas. The only problem is that he's a cat – and one with a tendency to cause mischief too!

Dr. George the cat has become a TikTok star by causing complete chaos at the Animal Hospital of Rowlett © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@dr.george_dvm

Vet Dr. Amber Wawak found the lively cat all alone on a roadway last year.

She initially took him in, vaccinated him, and neutered the former stray.

After that, he was supposed to be rehomed by an animal shelter, but the cat kept being brought back by families.

That's when Amber decided to take the animal in and gave him the cute name Dr. George.

"I realized I couldn't be without him," she told Newsweek.

Because Amber is at work all day, she takes the four-legged friend with her to the clinic where Dr. George sometimes pushes the staff to their limits!

The silly cat is always up to some kind of adorable mischief, as Dr. George often escapes from his back office play area to wreak chaos, such as wandering into operation rooms and eating the medication.