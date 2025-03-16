Watch this rescue kitten and one-eyed dog become BFFs in heartmelting footage

Los Angeles, California - Little Crush came into a new family as a foster cat , where he not only found a loving home, but also an unexpected bestie in a sweet one-eyed dog .

Lindsey Miller shared the sweet bond between her dog Nellie and stray kitten Crush on TikTok.

Nellie came into Lindsey's life eight years ago, when she got her as a medically complicated rescue dog from a non-profit organization.

"She has an autoimmune disease that caused us to have to remove one of her eyes about a year and a half ago," Miller explained to Newsweek.

"But she hasn't missed a beat since and it hasn't slowed down her fetch game!"

At the beginning of the year, Lindsey took in another rescue: three-month-old Crush the cat.

During the LA wildfires in January, Lindsey had sent out requests to nearby animal rescue centers to help a furry friend in need and eventually came across the kitten.

She was especially excited when she learned that the cat was orange, as her dog Nellie's fur was the same color.

On her TikTok account, she shared the heart-warming video showing the development of the animal friendship.

Initially, the pet mom kept the four-legged friends separate, but Nellie showed increasing interest in the cat.

"Nellie did not understand," Lindsey said. "She would lay outside the bathroom door for hours on end until eventually I was able to safely introduce them… and the rest is history."