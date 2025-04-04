Woman finds four abandoned kittens all alone in her garden begging for help

Australia - A woman discovered four tiny kittens in her garden and shared on social media how the unexpected find changed her life.

When the woman found the four kittens in her garden, she knew she had to make a decision. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@8catshouse8

The Australian had only just moved into the new house when she made the surprising discovery.

One day, eight curious little eyes looked at her in her backyard.

"2 years ago, I found 4 tiny kittens hiding in my backyard," she wrote in the on-screen text of a video explaining the situation.

"We had already adopted 5 cats when we found these four," she explained in the comments section.

As for what happened to the kittens?

"One was adopted by my friend and is now living a wonderful life. Mini was adopted too, but even after a month in his new home, he still couldn't settle in – so we brought him back," the woman wrote.

"Swan is extremely timid and can be a bit aggressive when scared, so we kept her with us. And sweet little Happy… no one wanted him, so we gave him a forever home."