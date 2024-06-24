Woman rescues neighbor's escaped cat by using her own kitty as a lure!
A woman on TikTok has shared the heartwarming moment she rescued her neighbor's pet cats by using her own kitty as a lure!
In the touching video, which has reached over 500,000 views on the TikTok page @sayhitomylittlefriends, the woman can be seen heroically taking action after spotting her elderly neighbor's cats dangerously close to a main road.
The first kitten is already outside, while the second is already at the open window and seems to be on the verge of escaping, too.
With no time to lose, the TikTok user approaches the first cat and tries to lure it back into the house.
Meanwhile, she says to the window cat: "Oh my God, get inside. Get in your house."
When both felines don't really want to listen to her, a third cat appears on the scene, and the chaos seems to escalate – but luckily, it's only the woman's own cat named Jerry!
In fact, Jerry's "irresistible charm" proves invaluable, as he apparently helps to lure the curious escapee back to safety.
Woman and her cat prove to be the perfect rescue team
To prevent the neighbor's cats from getting the idea of escaping out of the window again, the user also fetches a ladder to close the open window, and the rescue operation is thus successfully completed!
Viewers on TikTok were moved by the woman's actions and, as she later explained in a comment on her video, the cats' owner was also very grateful. She had only recently adopted the two kittens and had forgotten to close the window.
But thanks to the attentive TikToker – and Jerry! – everything turned out fine.
