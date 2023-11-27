Critically endangered Sumatran rhino born in Indonesia

Sumatra, Indonesia - A Sumatran rhino has been born in western Indonesia, officials said Monday, a rare sanctuary birth for the critically endangered animal with only several dozen believed to be left in the world.

A Sumatran rhino calf has been born to a herd at Indonesia's Way Kambas National Park (stock image). © 123RF/milena

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) estimate the population of Sumatran rhinos to number less than 80 on the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Borneo.



A female rhino named Delilah gave birth to a yet-to-be-named male calf weighing 55 pounds at Way Kambas National Park in Sumatra over the weekend, fathered by a rhino called Harapan.

It was the fifth calf born under a semi-wild breeding program at the park, Indonesian Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said in a statement.

The new addition to the Sumatran rhino herd at Way Kambas, which numbers 10, comes after another baby Sumatran rhino was born there in September.

"This birth is the second birth of the Sumatran Rhino in 2023. This further strengthens the government's commitment to Rhino conservation in Indonesia," Bakar said.