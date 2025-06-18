Cuddle-happy pet duck refuses to stop hugging her owner in viral video

Alabama - Alissa Gore is causing a stir on TikTok because of her unlikely animal cuddle buddy: a duck named Eleanor!

In the adorable viral clip, the little bird proves to be quite stubborn.

Every time the mother of four tries to release the hug, her pet clings on!

The duck owner gives in several times, repeatedly explaining to her feathered friend that she has to go shopping.

At the end of the clip, she hugs the animal anyway – but then has to laugh about the moment herself.

The 32-year-old lives on a farm with her children and husband, where they own several ducks.

"Ever since she was little, [Eleanor] would sit in the hood of my sweatshirt while I cooked dinner," Gore explained to Newsweek.

"Once she got too big, I started putting her in a baby carrier sometimes."

And, while all of their ducks enjoy a good hug, Eleanor is the only one who wants to be held for such long periods of time.