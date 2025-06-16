Golden Retriever puppy wages adorable war on door stopper in hysterical video

Portland, Oregon - Even cuddly and loyal Golden Retriever dogs have a wild side to them – especially at a young age! Watch this pup take on a worthy (and "boingy") foe.

The little dog seems to want to know what the wobbly thing is all about. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@roostertheretriever

A mega-viral video of little Rooster the dog is causing quite a stir online.

Rooster, who is described by owners as a "certified good boy," has his own TikTok account. There, he wows viewers with his gorgeous red-blonde coat as well as his charming personality.

The particularly viral clip shows the puppy in what appears to be his first intense encounter with a doorstop.

In it, he can be seen declaring war on an overly sassy door stopper.

Rooster lurks in front of the bouncy object in a state of excitement before dashing into an attack.

Clumsily but powerfully, the pup lets his paws sail down onto the stopper again and again.

The fact that it starts to wobble and vibrate wildly in return seems not only to fascinate the dog, but also to provoke him!

Rooster bares his teeth grimly, barks, and throws his head back. He even bites a few times to find out more about what the strange wobbling thing is all about.