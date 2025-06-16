Golden Retriever puppy wages adorable war on door stopper in hysterical video
Portland, Oregon - Even cuddly and loyal Golden Retriever dogs have a wild side to them – especially at a young age! Watch this pup take on a worthy (and "boingy") foe.
A mega-viral video of little Rooster the dog is causing quite a stir online.
Rooster, who is described by owners as a "certified good boy," has his own TikTok account. There, he wows viewers with his gorgeous red-blonde coat as well as his charming personality.
The particularly viral clip shows the puppy in what appears to be his first intense encounter with a doorstop.
In it, he can be seen declaring war on an overly sassy door stopper.
Rooster lurks in front of the bouncy object in a state of excitement before dashing into an attack.
Clumsily but powerfully, the pup lets his paws sail down onto the stopper again and again.
The fact that it starts to wobble and vibrate wildly in return seems not only to fascinate the dog, but also to provoke him!
Rooster bares his teeth grimly, barks, and throws his head back. He even bites a few times to find out more about what the strange wobbling thing is all about.
Rooster the dog is on his way to pupfluencer stardom
Meanwhile, the dog versus door stopper brawl went down extremely well online. The clip was viewed an incredible 32 million times in just one month!
However, this is by no means the only successful video for the Golden Retriever. Although he is still so young, his TikTok page already has four videos with more than one million views each.
In May, for example, he not only went for his doorstop fight but also for his first encounter with a lemon. Here, too, his reaction was no less entertaining!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@roostertheretriever