Terrified baby raccoon begs for help on doorstep as second animal awaits rescue

Belchertown, Massachusetts - Here's a sight that should deeply touch animal lovers everywhere: rescuers recently saved two baby animals from some truly heartbreaking situations.

Frightened, the baby raccoon curls up on the doorstep. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Belchertown Animal Control

As the animal organization confirmed to People, their first mission led them to find a lost baby raccoon.



A resident from Belchertown, Massachusetts, had found the animal on his doorstep.

After a heavy rain shower the night before, the little one had retreated to the stairs.

When the animal rights activists reached the scene, they witnessed a heartbreaking picture.

Dripping wet, the raccoon stood terrified on its hind legs when it saw its rescuers.

"The little baby was cold and wet from the rainstorm we had," an animal control officer said.

"As soon as I saw him, my heart broke. He was drenched and looked so scared, curled up at the front door. He was too young to be on his own."

Before wrapping the little one in a warm blanket, they made sure that its mother was not nearby. It was then taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center, where the animal is now recovering.