Terrified baby raccoon begs for help on doorstep as second animal awaits rescue
Belchertown, Massachusetts - Here's a sight that should deeply touch animal lovers everywhere: rescuers recently saved two baby animals from some truly heartbreaking situations.
As the animal organization confirmed to People, their first mission led them to find a lost baby raccoon.
A resident from Belchertown, Massachusetts, had found the animal on his doorstep.
After a heavy rain shower the night before, the little one had retreated to the stairs.
When the animal rights activists reached the scene, they witnessed a heartbreaking picture.
Dripping wet, the raccoon stood terrified on its hind legs when it saw its rescuers.
"The little baby was cold and wet from the rainstorm we had," an animal control officer said.
"As soon as I saw him, my heart broke. He was drenched and looked so scared, curled up at the front door. He was too young to be on his own."
Before wrapping the little one in a warm blanket, they made sure that its mother was not nearby. It was then taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center, where the animal is now recovering.
Baby marmot needs urgent help!
On the same day, there was a second emergency: a passerby had discovered a baby marmot caught in the net of a batting cage.
When the rescuers arrived on the scene, they realized that they had to act quickly!
The plastic net had wrapped itself tightly around the animal's neck, cutting off its air supply.
They quickly cut the ropes to save the baby from suffocating.
The two animal babies are now recovering from their misadventures at the rehabilitation center until they are strong enough to be released into the wild.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Belchertown Animal Control