A pupfluencer is born: Tiny Dachshund puppy has TikTok falling in love!

Sometimes it doesn't take much to create a buzz online, especially when you have a cute Dachshund like little Winnie! The young dog is less than three months old and gaining popularity fast for his special talent... being an exceptionally adorable puppy.

Little Winnie the dog delights users on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@winniethemini2

"Winnie the mini," as the pup is affectionately called by his owner, first came into this world on June 23 of this year.

Almost exactly two months later, the first video was uploaded to his own TikTok account.

It only took a few weeks and uploads for the mini Dachshund puppy with the shiny brown fur to go viral, with two clips of the four-legged friend shooting through the roof on TikTok!

In the first hit video, the "little sausage with big dreams" can be seen in his owners' bed, his eyes fixed on the camera.

Winnie falls onto his side, wags his tail, and stretches.

That's all it takes, and the web is in love. Within less than three days, the video has been viewed millions of times!