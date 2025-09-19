Woman's fiancé gets her dog's last name hyphenated in sweet clip: "His labradaughter"

California - Dog owner Dana Rambo and her fiancé Kolton Sullivan are getting married next summer, but he simply couldn't wait any longer to be Ziggy the pup's official dad!

With champagne, flowers, and brand new dog toys, the three celebrate Ziggy's big day. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dana.rambo

For Kolton, his fiancé's four-legged friend soon became like his own animal baby.

To her surprise, however, he also made Ziggy his dog on paper.

In a viral video Dana posted to TikTok, she captured her fiancé coming home from a very special appointment.

He came in holding a brand new dog toy, a gigantic bouquet of flowers, and a bottle of champagne – shortly after, he told her the reason for the celebration.

"No revenge bc my fiancé 'legally adopted' my dog by calling the vet to hyphenate her last name," says the sweet onscreen text by way of explanation.

"introducing ziggy rambo-sullivan!! he calls her his labradaughter," Dana wrote in the video's caption. "i’m not a single mom anymore."