Woman's fiancé gets her dog's last name hyphenated in sweet clip: "His labradaughter"
California - Dog owner Dana Rambo and her fiancé Kolton Sullivan are getting married next summer, but he simply couldn't wait any longer to be Ziggy the pup's official dad!
For Kolton, his fiancé's four-legged friend soon became like his own animal baby.
To her surprise, however, he also made Ziggy his dog on paper.
In a viral video Dana posted to TikTok, she captured her fiancé coming home from a very special appointment.
He came in holding a brand new dog toy, a gigantic bouquet of flowers, and a bottle of champagne – shortly after, he told her the reason for the celebration.
"No revenge bc my fiancé 'legally adopted' my dog by calling the vet to hyphenate her last name," says the sweet onscreen text by way of explanation.
"introducing ziggy rambo-sullivan!! he calls her his labradaughter," Dana wrote in the video's caption. "i’m not a single mom anymore."
Commenters are divided over this viral dog video
Further footage shows dog Ziggy happily chewing on her new toy after the announcement, while the bouquet of flowers and refreshments were placed next to her. The doggo is even seen wearing a fancy bracelet!
In the comments section, however, users' opinions are divided: while some warn Dana of a possible custody battle if the couple splits up, others are delighted with her fiancé's loving gesture.
"May this love find me and my puppy son," wrote one user as another said, "I would ugly sob at this actually."
"Ok but her sniffing the flowers," gushed a third.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dana.rambo