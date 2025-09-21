Muddy dog is scared of washing up, so his owner gets creative: "Dog dad of the year!"

When these dog owners came home from a recent camping trip, their beloved Doberman Buddah was covered in mud. Naturally, they agreed that he needed a wash. One problem, though...

Buddah the Doberman was covered in mud when he came home from a camping trip, so he was given a creative shower. © Screenshot/TikTok/@treasuregrill

There's really nothing in the world that this dog hates more than water!

Treasure and Osmin, his owners, couldn't just let him muddy up their home, though, so they had to brainstorm.

And so a fully dressed Osmin decided to pick up Buddah and get into the shower with him before turning on the water.

Although the dog's reaction was anything but enthusiastic, he had no choice but to cling desperately to his favorite human and endure the whole thing.

Treasure recorded this ridiculous sight and shared the video on her TikTok account, where it has already gone viral.

When Buddah was squeaky clean and dried off, he was finally allowed to make his escape.

"Don't tell my Doberman this is an option," joked one commenter as another dubbed Osmin "dog dad of the year."