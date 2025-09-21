Woman spots neglected chained-up dog and gives it the makeover of a lifetime!
This poor dog spent its entire life on a leash in front of a house. But after one good Samaritan's intervention, she looks unrecognizable!
In October 2023, Lourdes Joanna Kusumadi was dropping a friend off at home in Indonesia when she made a heartbreaking discovery that changed her life forever.
As her viral TikTok post explains, after giving her pal a lift home, Lourdes noticed a rough-looking dog rummaging through the trash in search of food.
She realized that the animal was being kept outside by its owners, and the sight of its matted and patchy fur deeply touched the 26-year-old.
Lourdes gave the little dog some food, she just couldn't forget the look in the pooch's eyes when she walked away.
"The roof on top of her was only covering half of the ground where she was laying, so during harsh rain or storms, she would be completely soaked," Lourdes told Newsweek. "Fortunately, she was being fed kibble and she was eating from trash."
She soon approached the owners to ask if she could take the dog home with her for a better life. Thankfully, they said yes.
How is Milky the dog doing now?
Lourdes immediately took Milky – as she affectionately called her – to the vet, who identified the dog four-year-old female miniature Schnauzer.
Unfortunately, her health wasn't great, which is why Milkyhad to spend two weeks in the veterinary clinic.
In addition to bald, crusty patches of skin, she was also diagnosed with a fungal infection and neurodermatitis.
Nevertheless, the handsome hound coped with everything well and made a full recovery. She's now a snow-white beauty who will brighten up any social media feed.
"Milky has always been the brightest girl. She never showed fear under any circumstances, she adapted right away like she owned the place, and she even gets along with her brother, Paopao," Lourdes gushed.
"I'm so surprised that she has no trauma to [humans] at all. She is so welcoming to everyone, and she loves pets."
