Woman spots neglected chained-up dog and gives it the makeover of a lifetime!

This poor dog spent its entire life on a leash in front of a house. But after one good Samaritan's intervention, she looks unrecognizable!

This poor dog spent years chained-up outdoors before a dog lover came to her rescue. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Toxicrown

In October 2023, Lourdes Joanna Kusumadi was dropping a friend off at home in Indonesia when she made a heartbreaking discovery that changed her life forever.

As her viral TikTok post explains, after giving her pal a lift home, Lourdes noticed a rough-looking dog rummaging through the trash in search of food.

She realized that the animal was being kept outside by its owners, and the sight of its matted and patchy fur deeply touched the 26-year-old.

Lourdes gave the little dog some food, she just couldn't forget the look in the pooch's eyes when she walked away.

"The roof on top of her was only covering half of the ground where she was laying, so during harsh rain or storms, she would be completely soaked," Lourdes told Newsweek. "Fortunately, she was being fed kibble and she was eating from trash."

She soon approached the owners to ask if she could take the dog home with her for a better life. Thankfully, they said yes.