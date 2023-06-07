It's not impossible, but it is very rare for an American pit bull terrier to have long hair. One such long-haired dog named Sailor shocked TikTok with his luscious locks.

A rare long-haired pit bull wows the internet! Usually, pit bulls (r) have very short hair. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/sailorthepittie & 123RF/evdoha

Usually, American pit bull terriers boast coats full of short sleek hair, but that's not the case with the pitty named Sailor.

This seven-year-old rescue dog has got some long, fluffy hair that has got everyone confused.

Sailor's owner posted a whole series of photos to TikTok and the post went viral quick. It's been viewed almost 900,000 times. Thousands gushed over the dog's unique look in the comments, with many dubbing him beautiful.

The clip's first round of on-screen text asks TikTok users if they've "ever seen a pit bull with long fur."

The rest of the pics show Sailor, who is one of these special pit bulls. He's got fluffy ears and long brown hair. He doesn't look like your typical pit bull.

In the caption, Sailor's owner writes, "Rare does not mean impossible. Genetic mutations are much more common in purebred dogs than mixed. (Unfortunately most mutations= genetic disorder)."