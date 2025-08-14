Dog finally finds happy ending after spending 1,459 days at the shelter!

Australia - Olympus has waited almost four years for the happiness of being adopted, and now it seems the dog has finally found his fur-ever home.

Olympus has waited 1,459 days to be adopted! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@greyhoundrescue

The greyhound spent 1,459 days at Greyhound Rescue in Sydney – becoming the rescue's longest resident – as Newsweek reports.

Even though there were several interested parties during this time, the shelter always ended up placing them with other dogs that were better suited to the families.

Olympus was always a special dog with lots of unusual habits, and rescuers were afraid that his owners would not get on with the four-legged friend.

"He has very big feelings and doesn't know how to regulate himself in those moments," said Kirstie, the manager of Greyhound Rescue.

The greyhound loves to have something soft in his mouth, such as a blanket, to calm him down, and when he gets excited, he tears the blanket, as his emotions can be a bit out of control.

Thanks to a grant for therapy, the staff was able to observe certain behaviors of Olympus more closely in order to better manage his moods.

"We aimed at letting him have big feelings, have big playtime, but learn how to bring himself down to a good level," the animal shelter said.