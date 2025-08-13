Owner searches in vain for Golden Retriever – then gets a call from the neighbor!

Laredo, Texas - If we could, we'd all probably prefer a fresh dip in the pool rather than suffering in the summer heat. Too bad not all of us are Remy the dog , who can choose to do so at a whim!

Golden Retriever Remy escaped from home to sneak into the neighbor's pool. © Screenshot/TikTok/@remyfordsdoggieworld

Remy's owner was not really surprised to find her dog in a pool on that hot day, but it was still a little awkward because the pool didn't actually belong to Remy's family!

The pet owner had searched in vain for her Golden Retriever until she finally received a call from her next-door neighbor, who informed her that Remy had made herself comfortable in her backyard pool!

But that's not all, as this was not the first time the dog had escaped that day to go swimming next door!

For reasons as yet unknown, Remy made it out of the family's backyard twice in one day.

"Yep she is getting quite the reputation of swimming in neighbor's pools," Remy's owner joked in the caption of a viral video showcasing her dog's rebellious dips.

In the clip, the dog mom can be seen stumbling through her neighbor's yard before finally reaching the pool, where Remy is casually lying in the shallow water.

"Remy! This is not our house!" the owner yelled. "Remy, get out of the pool!"