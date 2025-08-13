Couple thinks they adopted Golden Retriever – but DNA test leaves them shocked!
Connecticut - When a couple adopted their adorable puppy Loki George, they expected a lot, but not what a DNA test would alter reveal about their four-legged friend!
Gina DiLello and her partner decided to adopt a new dog after their beloved Labrador died earlier this year at the age of 12.
As the couple wanted a Golden Retriever, Gina scoured every possible adoption site for a suitable dog on a daily basis, but luck was not on her side at first.
"I had applied for a bunch, and once I got approved, the dog would be adopted already," she told Newsweek.
During her search, she finally came across the puppy named Loki George, who had been put up for adoption by an agency in Connecticut.
Gina was immediately head over heels in love, not hesitating a second before calling to say she wanted to take the furry friend home.
A few hours later, the couple drove to the adoption center to pick him up.
The agency had advertised Loki as a "Golden Retriever," and Gina and her partner were also sure that he must be some kind of goldie mix. However, they were puzzled by the fact that Loki's siblings were much darker than he and did not look like Golden Retrievers.
Gina ultimately decided to buy a DNA test to find out which breed her new dog actually belonged to.
The result shocked her and her partner more than they could have expected: Loki was neither a Golden Retriever nor a Labrador!
Loki the puppy is not a Golden Retriever at all!
The DNA test revealed that the four-month-old puppy was 29% German shepherd, 26% beagle, 23.3% so-called "supermutt", and 21.7% Siberian husky.
This mixture is quite something, as Gina explained to Newsweek
"If he knows he's not supposed to do something, he makes it his goal to do it," she said.
"Once he gets sleepy, he turns into a different dog – snuggly and cuddly and completely calm and loving."
Even though Loki is not the Golden Retriever they were looking for, his new owners see him as the "most perfect dog in the world."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/Pitiful_Raspberry_79