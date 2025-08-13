Couple thinks they adopted Golden Retriever – but DNA test leaves them shocked!

Connecticut - When a couple adopted their adorable puppy Loki George, they expected a lot, but not what a DNA test would alter reveal about their four-legged friend!

A couple recently adopted this sweet four-legged friend, who was advertised as a white Golden Retriever. © Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/Pitiful_Raspberry_79

Gina DiLello and her partner decided to adopt a new dog after their beloved Labrador died earlier this year at the age of 12.

As the couple wanted a Golden Retriever, Gina scoured every possible adoption site for a suitable dog on a daily basis, but luck was not on her side at first.

"I had applied for a bunch, and once I got approved, the dog would be adopted already," she told Newsweek.

During her search, she finally came across the puppy named Loki George, who had been put up for adoption by an agency in Connecticut.

Gina was immediately head over heels in love, not hesitating a second before calling to say she wanted to take the furry friend home.

A few hours later, the couple drove to the adoption center to pick him up.

The agency had advertised Loki as a "Golden Retriever," and Gina and her partner were also sure that he must be some kind of goldie mix. However, they were puzzled by the fact that Loki's siblings were much darker than he and did not look like Golden Retrievers.

Gina ultimately decided to buy a DNA test to find out which breed her new dog actually belonged to.

The result shocked her and her partner more than they could have expected: Loki was neither a Golden Retriever nor a Labrador!