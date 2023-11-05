Abandoned dog begs cars to stop and help her in heartbreaking video

Miami, Florida - A small, presumably abandoned dog ran down a street in Miami, begging the passing cars to stop for her.

The abandoned dog looked to every car in hope of being rescued. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/AT Anderson

Unfortunately, none of them would stop to help the poor pup. However, she refused to give up, and soon, she found someone who took notice of her desperation.

"We don't know how long she was out there waiting to be rescued," Humans and Animals United (HAU) founder Rosa Fond told The Dodo. "A defenseless dog who can't speak our language asking for help the only way she knew how: just by going up to cars."

The dog's quest was documented in a Facebook video by the kind commuter who finally stopped for her.

The four-legged friend has since been christened Olivia and is now in the care of HAU.