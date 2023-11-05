Abandoned dog begs cars to stop and help her in heartbreaking video
Miami, Florida - A small, presumably abandoned dog ran down a street in Miami, begging the passing cars to stop for her.
Unfortunately, none of them would stop to help the poor pup. However, she refused to give up, and soon, she found someone who took notice of her desperation.
"We don't know how long she was out there waiting to be rescued," Humans and Animals United (HAU) founder Rosa Fond told The Dodo. "A defenseless dog who can't speak our language asking for help the only way she knew how: just by going up to cars."
The dog's quest was documented in a Facebook video by the kind commuter who finally stopped for her.
The four-legged friend has since been christened Olivia and is now in the care of HAU.
Olivia the dog is now waiting for her forever home
After a quick trip to the vet, lots of cuddles and a balanced meal, Olivia was already off to a foster home where she is now being well cared for, and she's really enjoying herself there at the moment!
She enjoys watching TV on the couch, playing with her human siblings, and entertaining her host family as much as she can.
Her story isn't over yet, though, as Olivia is currently longing for a forever home, and HAU's rescue team is on hand to help.
"Olivia will never know what it's like to be unwanted or beg for anyone to help her again," Fond said.
"She is a special girl who had angels watching over her. She now has an entire rescue family watching over her, too."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/AT Anderson