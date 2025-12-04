Abandoned dog waits weeks for his owner to return in heartbreaking scene

Dogs are loyal souls, but this little canine impressed his experienced rescuers after he waited for weeks on the same corner, hoping for his owners to return.

By Christian Norm

Los Angeles, California - Dogs are loyal souls, but this little canine impressed even seasoned animal rights activist Suzette Hall.

Little Bruno waited faithfully for his owners for about two months.
The pup named Bruno was waiting on a street corner in Los Angeles, apparently hoping his owners would come back.

What happened next broke Hall's heart and the hearts of her fellow activists.

A young woman had initially tried to help the poor furry friend and lure him to her, but Bruno refused and fought to stay on the street corner and continue waiting.

Although it was also heartbreaking for the woman to see the dog like this, she was unable to convince him to come to her, so she regularly brought him food and water on the corner.

At the beginning of November, Hall wrote a detailed Facebook post about the four-legged friend, stating that Bruno had waited two months before his fate finally changed.

The young woman was "the only kindness he knew in all those weeks of waiting," Hall said.

"She gave him something to hold on to… hope."

But in the end, Bruno couldn't stay on that corner forever, so his first rescuer called in professional help. Thanks to one of Hall's employees, everything happened very quickly.

Bruno makes a remarkable transformation after being rescued

Bruno was luckily rescued from the street, giving him another chance at a happy life.
"Something in him shifted," Hall said of the moment her colleague Mary Nakiso arrived on the scene.

"For the first time in who knows how long, he allowed a human near his broken heart – because somewhere inside, he knew she was good," the Californian speculated.

The dog was then very quickly put on a leash and voluntarily came with Nakiso.

At the vet, Bruno then passed all the tests with flying colors, according to Hall.

As a result, the four-legged friend was quickly placed with a foster family.

Bruno no longer seemed to understand the world after being abandoned by his owners.
"He is sooo sweet," Hall said in an interview with The Dodo. "And he's safe in a home with his own bed, far away from that lonely street corner."

