Shelter dog baffles his owner with the bizarre way he does his business!

Williamsburg, New York - New Yorker Ronan thought that he already had a lot of experience with furry roommates thanks to his other two dogs , but what he discovered with his latest four-legged friend left him baffled!

Carlito the puppy has gone viral on TikTok after his owner revealed he does his business standing up! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@plzronan

Ronan, who lives in Williamsburg, fell in love a the puppy named Carlito through an animal shelter's Instagram page quickly decided that the Chihuahua mix should be part of his pack.

In November, Ronan took the cute doggo with golden-brown fur out of the shelter and introduced him to his other two dogs.

Ronan gushed on his TikTok page that Carlito was the perfect puppy – but he soon realized there was a bit of a catch!

When it came time for the dog to do his business, he did it standing up on his hind legs!

In a video that Ronan recorded as proof for the audience, Carlito can actually be seen standing against a wall in the apartment as he pooped.