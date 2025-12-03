Shelter dog baffles his owner with the bizarre way he does his business!

Ronan thought that he had a lot of experience with furry roommates thanks to his other two dogs, but what he discovered with his latest pup left him baffled!

By Anne-Sophie Mielke

Williamsburg, New York - New Yorker Ronan thought that he already had a lot of experience with furry roommates thanks to his other two dogs, but what he discovered with his latest four-legged friend left him baffled!

Carlito the puppy has gone viral on TikTok after his owner revealed he does his business standing up!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@plzronan

Ronan, who lives in Williamsburg, fell in love a the puppy named Carlito through an animal shelter's Instagram page quickly decided that the Chihuahua mix should be part of his pack.

In November, Ronan took the cute doggo with golden-brown fur out of the shelter and introduced him to his other two dogs.

Ronan gushed on his TikTok page that Carlito was the perfect puppy – but he soon realized there was a bit of a catch!

When it came time for the dog to do his business, he did it standing up on his hind legs!

In a video that Ronan recorded as proof for the audience, Carlito can actually be seen standing against a wall in the apartment as he pooped.

Carlito goes viral for unusual potty routine

Carlito was only recently taken from the shelter by his new owner.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@plzronan

As the puppy is not yet fully vaccinated and can't yet be taken out for walks, he has to do his business inside Ronan's apartment.

"sorry to expose my son like this," Ronan joked in the video's caption.

Most viewers naturally found Carlito's pooping behavior extremely funny and cracked dozens of jokes about him "standing on business," but others are also worried that something might be wrong with the Chihuahua mix.

However, the dog dad can reassure them: he's already made an appointment with the vet to have this peculiarity examined, among other things.

All in all, Ronan takes his strange puppy with humor – and he's certainly happy about the hundreds of thousands of views on his bizare potty videos!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@plzronan

