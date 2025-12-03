Rescue dog's heartwarming reaction to seeing her first Christmas tree goes viral

A few twinkling lights made Pit Bull Olive's heart light up, and it also made the cute dog a viral star on TikTok!

Olive recently got to see a real, beautifully lit Christmas tree for the very first time, and when her owner, Jennifer, saw the four-legged friend's sweet reaction, she immediately captured it on video.

The woman adopted her four-legged friend from a local animal shelter at the beginning of the year.

Initially, Olive needed a lot of time to get used to her new living conditions – her first soft couch, her first food bowl of her own, and her first walk in her new neighborhood.

But when Jennifer switched on her new Christmas tree one evening, something magical happened!

Olive stood rooted to the spot, her ears slightly forward, and her eyes wide and shining – completely captivated by the many twinkling lights that stretched up to the ceiling.

Jennifer shared the magical scene on her TikTok page, @olive.jean.marie, writing, "I can't with how sweet she is. We don't deserve dogs."

"She's probably thinking, 'I have to make sure Santa knows my new address,'" one user wrote in the comments.