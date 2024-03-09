Abandoned old dog has been looking for a family for years!

Mokena, Illinois - This sweet old dog needs someone to love him! After nine years, Cooper got left behind when his family moved and multiple adoption offers have fallen through.

Cooper the dog is happy to have found a loving foster owner in Victoria Vazquez, but he still longs for a forever family. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@woofnwellness

When Cooper was nine years old, he was dropped off at the NAWS Humane Society in Mokea, Illinois because his family was moving and couldn't take him with them.

Cooper spent almost a year in a cage until Victoria Vazquez came along.

"I went into the shelter one day to volunteer and asked, ‘Who are some of the longest dogs who’ve been here?" Vazquez told The Dodo.

"He was one of them, and when I saw him there, I just knew I had to bring him home."

Vazquez immediately fell in love with Cooper, but knew she wouldn't be able to keep the affectionate doggo forever as her existing pooch doesn't get along too well with Cooper.

"It’s obviously a much better situation than the shelter, but I know he’d thrive in a home where he can relax and have the whole house to himself 24/7," she said.

While she has been doing her best to help Cooper find a forever home, Vasquez has had some bad luck with potential adopters – as a now-viral TikTok video shows.

