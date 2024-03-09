Abandoned old dog has been looking for a family for years!
Mokena, Illinois - This sweet old dog needs someone to love him! After nine years, Cooper got left behind when his family moved and multiple adoption offers have fallen through.
When Cooper was nine years old, he was dropped off at the NAWS Humane Society in Mokea, Illinois because his family was moving and couldn't take him with them.
Cooper spent almost a year in a cage until Victoria Vazquez came along.
"I went into the shelter one day to volunteer and asked, ‘Who are some of the longest dogs who’ve been here?" Vazquez told The Dodo.
"He was one of them, and when I saw him there, I just knew I had to bring him home."
Vazquez immediately fell in love with Cooper, but knew she wouldn't be able to keep the affectionate doggo forever as her existing pooch doesn't get along too well with Cooper.
"It’s obviously a much better situation than the shelter, but I know he’d thrive in a home where he can relax and have the whole house to himself 24/7," she said.
While she has been doing her best to help Cooper find a forever home, Vasquez has had some bad luck with potential adopters – as a now-viral TikTok video shows.
Cooper the dog is still looking for a forever home!
11-year-old Cooper has been living with his foster mom for nine months.
When Vazquez got the sixth "formal no" from someone considering adopting Cooper, she was so upset that she took to TikTok to share her disappointment.
The clip, which shows the pupper snoozing juxtaposed against various adoption rejections, boasts over 56,900 views and counting.
Sadly, even a viral video hasn't helped this poor pooch – who Vazquez describes as "old man meets toddler" – find his forever home and the dog is still available for adoption in Illinois.
Cooper's foster mom admits that Cooper has his quirks and suffers from separation anxiety, which she considers normal and understandable considering that he got dumped after nine years with his family.
Hopefully, Cooper will find someone to love him soon! Could it be you?
