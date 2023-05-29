An injured puppy gets the makeover of a lifetime – you'll hardly recognize the dog now!

Rajasthan, India - A small puppy was recently found with its head swollen in the state of Rajasthan. The sweet dog's face was covered in dirt and blood. Fortunately, local residents called an animal rescue group for help. Thanks to animal rights activists, the dog is unrecognizable in the best way!

A badly injured puppy was rescued and given the makeover of a lifetime. © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Animal Aid Unlimited, India

Last week, the team at Animal Aid Unlimited published a video on YouTube featuring the male dog, who has since been named Banny. The poor puppy had crawled into the corner of a house on the day of his rescue.

What exactly had happened to the dog, unfortunately remains unknown. But When one of the animal welfare workers tried to help Banny, he found that the four-legged friend was so scared, that he stopped moving.

According to the video's caption, "He was trembling in pain from a wound on his head."

Gently, the man is then seen lifting the poor creature into a basket and then carries the pup to a car.

Then, the animal welfare workers drove Banny to the care center, where several doctors treated the pup with medication and much more.