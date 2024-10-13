An old stray dog arrived at a shelter in terrible shape – her transformation amazed everyone

St. Louis, Missouri - Skagway was a venerable 10 years old and very exhausted when she wound up in a St. Louis animal shelter. Despite being in bad shape, the dog stunned carers by making a miraculous recovery!

This is what poor Skagway the dog looked like when she arrived at the shelter. © Facebook/Screenshot/Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Skagway had hair loss like so many abandoned dogs do, but in her case, mange was not to blame.

"All of that hair loss you see is because she was being eaten alive by fleas," the Stray Rescue of St. Louis (SRSL) explained in a Facebook post.

The senior dog was also struggling with severe arthritis in her hind legs and had problems walking.

"She's old, weak, and has been neglected, like we sadly see so often," the team wrote.

Nevertheless, the staff did everything they could to nurse Skagway back to health, specifically targeting her fleas in the hope that her coat would grow back.

The SRSL also searched for a potential foster home for the pooch on Facebook. Little did they know what was to come!