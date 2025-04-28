Small dogs heartlessly abandoned are saved in an emotional rescue!
California - Three small dogs were found after being heartlessly abandoned in a California backyard.
"They literally stuck together like glue," animal rescuer Suzette Hall explained in a Facebook post, which included a few photos of the precious pups.
"They only had each other."
Fortunately, Mysi Anne Grubbe, a friend of Hall's, became aware of the furry friends and knew immediately that she had to help them.
After all, the four-legged friends – two female dogs and one male dog – had already been on their own for several days.
So, Grubbe pulled out her phone and informed Hall about the little strays, and together, they set off as quickly as possible.
Unfortunately, there were a few small problems during the subsequent rescue operation.
"They were scared and would run if you tried to get them," Hall explained.
Making matters worse, the rescuer only had one trap with her, as her other had recently been stolen.
Abandoned dogs are "stuck like glue" after rescue
Hall didn't let this snag stop her, though. Instead of catching all three strays at once, the rescuers opted to take care of them one by one.
All they needed was a little incentive for the pups.
"They were hungry so of course the hot dogs smelled so good," Hall said.
One by one, the frightened dogs climbed into the cage before the two women carefully stowed them away in a carrier.
"And after I got them all together they literally just snuggled up to each other," Hall explained. "Just like glue."
The three furry friends were then taken to the vet before Hall set out to find a suitable foster family for the dogs. "Sweet little babies won’t have to stay in that alley ever again," she wrote.
