Depressed Golden Retriever just got the sweetest surprise from his owner!

There are few things in the world this dog loves more than his family's pool, so it's no wonder his heart broke when his owners had to pack it up.

© Screenshot/TikTok/@tuckerbudzyn

He then spent every single day in the backyard, sitting down next to the covered pool and staring sadly at the tarp.

The sight was so heartbreaking that his owner Courtney Budzyn shared a video on the Golden Retriever's TikTok account.

However, as she couldn't watch her darling's misery forever, she finally had a brilliant idea: she wanted to surprise the furry friend with a much-needed swim.

And so she rented an indoor pool for a few hours!

Tucker's reaction spoke volumes.

As soon as Budzyn uttered the word "pool," he started wagging his tail like crazy.

Shortly after, he was running in circles and could hardly wait to jump into the cool water.

Then the time had finally come! As soon as the family arrived at the indoor pool, Tucker's mom gave the go-ahead – and the Golden Retriever was gone in a flash.

Together with his little brother Todd, the four-legged friend jumped into the water and began swimming enthusiastically.