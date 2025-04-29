Golden Retriever loses sight of her mama at the park, and her reaction is priceless
New York, New York - Millie the Golden Retriever dog and her owner Hayley Zukerberg are very tight-knit, as a new viral video shows!
In less than a week, the video has already broken the ten million mark. In it, the dog runs around on a sidewalk in Central Park with her leash in her mouth.
She looks increasingly desperate and can't see her owner, who is filming her, anywhere.
Although the New Yorker is only a few yards away from the dog, she runs around looking for her mama.
"Millie just turned one, and she's already convinced she's a full-grown independent woman," said Hayley Zukerberg in a recent interview with Newsweek.
But why is the Golden Retriever walking through Central Park with her own leash in her mouth?
Millie the dog is an independent woman
While Millie the dog loves attention, she also wants to be the boss – and that means she wants to be in charge of her own walking path.
"She loves carrying her own leash and confidently 'walking herself' through the park like she runs the place," Zukerberg said.
"I was actually filming one of those moments when she suddenly paused – mid-strut – and turned around like, 'Wait... wasn't I with someone?'"
She was only standing about 20 feet behind her, but Millie was caught up in her own little world, she said.
"She's got such a big, funny personality, and it makes my heart so happy when people fall in love with her the way I have," the young woman concluded.
