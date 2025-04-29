Golden Retriever loses sight of her mama at the park, and her reaction is priceless

New York, New York - Millie the Golden Retriever dog and her owner Hayley Zukerberg are very tight-knit, as a new viral video shows!

Millie the Golden Retriever dog and her owner Hayley Zukerberg are very tight-knit, as a new viral video shows! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@millieinthecity_

In less than a week, the video has already broken the ten million mark. In it, the dog runs around on a sidewalk in Central Park with her leash in her mouth.

She looks increasingly desperate and can't see her owner, who is filming her, anywhere.

Although the New Yorker is only a few yards away from the dog, she runs around looking for her mama.

"Millie just turned one, and she's already convinced she's a full-grown independent woman," said Hayley Zukerberg in a recent interview with Newsweek.

But why is the Golden Retriever walking through Central Park with her own leash in her mouth?