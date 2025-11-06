Anxious dog looks so sad at the groomers: what happens next delights thousands
Chicago, Illinois - Golden Retriever dog Burrow is anxious by nature, but there is one thing that makes him particularly nervous: being left alone by his owner. No wonder he looked so sad at the groomer! Luckily, his human had a trick up her sleeve.
The clip begins with Burrow looking towards his owner with drooping ears and sad eyes, but she soon has a surprise in store.
When the Golden Retriever realizes that he is not being left alone at all, he looks relaxed and happy into the camera of his owner, who is filming.
This emotional change not only warms the heart of the dog owner but also that of many TikTokers.
Incidentally, the fact that things went so well this time is anything but the norm for the doggo.
In an interview with Newsweek, owner Tristan Guenther explained what she had to go through with the poor pooch before finding a suitable grooming parlor.
Viral TikTok video shows dog's stark mood change
"Burrow absolutely hates being dropped off anywhere. He tries to pull back and refuses to leave my side, so grooming visits are usually an ordeal," she said.
"At first, he looked heartbroken when they led him to the back!"
As Guenther only recently moved to Chicago, she initially had problems finding a good groomer.
The last visit to another provider was a bad experience, and Burrow even ended up at the vet afterwards, the 28-year-old reported.
But this time, thanks to the viewing windows, it was "the best grooming experience we’ve ever had," she said.
Under these circumstances, it's just icing on the cake that the matching video clip has also become a viral hit!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@burrowthegolden