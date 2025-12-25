Dog tries to "protect" mom from Christmas carolers – but then they play his favorite song!
Murphy the Golden Retriever loves Christmas music. But as a brave family dog, he also wants to do his duty and keep potential burglars away from the home. But what if the strangers are wearing Christmas sweaters and playing Murphy's favorite Christmas song? A real dilemma...
A viral video shows the whole scene unfold, and it's adorable.
One evening, three Christmas carolers – armed with a trombone, two rattles, and Christmas hats – were waiting outside the door of the house where Megan lives with her boyfriend and her pup.
Murphy stood in front of his mom to protect her from the strangers. But suddenly the three of them started singing.
What kind of weird burglars are these guys, anyway?
The group started singing Jingle Bells, which is Murphy's favorite Christmas carol.
All of a sudden, the brave dog's paws began to dance happily as if by magic, and a certain swing of his hips suddenly threw him off his stride – after all, he has to protect his family! But the song is just too beautiful to resist.
It is precisely this dichotomy between protective instinct and Christmas spirit that can be seen in the video.
Murphy keeps turning to his mom and looking at her in bewilderment!
In the end, all resistance is futile – no matter how hard Murphy tries, there's no getting away from the spirit of Christmas and the sounds of the trombone. So Murphy gives in and completely surrenders to the music.
You can tell that he knows the words because, at one point, the furry friend barks to the exact beat, as if he were singing along.
When one of the three Christmas carol singers pulls a treat out of his sweater, all nervousness disappears – Murphy loves Christmas too much to resist a carol song.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@gofetch