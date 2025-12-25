Max the dog steals the spotlight during his Universal Studios Christmas show with the Grinch!
Orlando, Florida - A small dog enchanted visitors at Universal Studios in Florida, and the story behind "Max" is even sweeter than you might think!
Every year at Christmas time, the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular is performed at Seuss Landing in Universal Islands of Adventure through January 4, 2026.
As People reported, the cute dog Max is an indispensable part of the show.
After all, he is not only the Grinch's most loyal companion, but also a central element of the popular story.
"Max has always been an integral part [of the stage show] because he is an integral part of the story of the Grinch," says Lora Sauls, a Universal Studios employee.
"He is the Grinch's diehard friend, and it does not matter; he will be there for the Grinch no matter what."
She continued, adding, "Every time he makes his appearance on stage with the Grinch, you hear an audible 'oh' from the crowd. It's so amazing."
The way Max was chosen for the show was also particularly unusual – because there isn't just one Max!
Show dog was adopted by performer!
"Our partners who really do the training of all of our Maxes, they go out and find that perfect look," Sauls explained.
Apparently, the trainers go to shelters all over Central Florida to seek out the perfect "Max" actors!
Once selected, the furbabies are lovingly cared for and enjoy the attention of the cast.
In preparation for their big performance, the dogs spend several days with the Grinch and the entire cast, getting to know everyone and practicing their routines on stage.
As soon as the four-legged friends finally leave the show, they are given a very special home: most of the show dogs are adopted by the performers!
"I have a dear friend many, many years ago that adopted a Max. The dog's name was Karma, when she got Karma, and Karma was just such a sweet dog," she said.
"So we really look to find forever homes once our Maxes retire from being on stage."
