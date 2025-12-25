Max the dog steals the spotlight during his Universal Studios Christmas show with the Grinch!

Orlando, Florida - A small dog enchanted visitors at Universal Studios in Florida, and the story behind "Max" is even sweeter than you might think!

During the Christmas show with the Grinch, Max the dog enchants all visitors. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@fantasmic182, Screenshot/TikTok/@voxsentia7

Every year at Christmas time, the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular is performed at Seuss Landing in Universal Islands of Adventure through January 4, 2026.

As People reported, the cute dog Max is an indispensable part of the show.

After all, he is not only the Grinch's most loyal companion, but also a central element of the popular story.

"Max has always been an integral part [of the stage show] because he is an integral part of the story of the Grinch," says Lora Sauls, a Universal Studios employee.

"He is the Grinch's diehard friend, and it does not matter; he will be there for the Grinch no matter what."

She continued, adding, "Every time he makes his appearance on stage with the Grinch, you hear an audible 'oh' from the crowd. It's so amazing."

The way Max was chosen for the show was also particularly unusual – because there isn't just one Max!