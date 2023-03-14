Arizona bobcat beats up chihuahua to take over his bed!

San Manuel, Arizona - An Arizona family in San Manuel got the shock of their lives when they found a bobcat in their dog 's heated bed!

An Arizona family found this wild bobcat curled up in their dog's heated bed! © Arizona Game & Fish Department

At first, Nikola Zovko thought the animal curled up in his dog, Squeakers', special heated bed was one of his cats.

But Nikola quickly realized that the feline in the fluffy spot was actually a wild bobcat!

This medium-sized predator, native to North America, had somehow gotten into Nikola's house and taken over his chihuahua-dachshund mix's bed. To make matters worse, there was no sign of the 10-year-old doggo!

Nikola immediately called the Arizona Game and Fish Department. They told the homeowner to open all the doors and stay away from the bobcat. As the Guardian reported, it took Nikola some 15 minutes to sneak past the bobcat: "Whenever I tried to get the door open, the bobcat would just look at me and just start growling."

"I was a bit freaked out but I understood that, you know, he’s a wild kitty," he added.