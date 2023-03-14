Arizona bobcat beats up chihuahua to take over his bed!
San Manuel, Arizona - An Arizona family in San Manuel got the shock of their lives when they found a bobcat in their dog's heated bed!
At first, Nikola Zovko thought the animal curled up in his dog, Squeakers', special heated bed was one of his cats.
But Nikola quickly realized that the feline in the fluffy spot was actually a wild bobcat!
This medium-sized predator, native to North America, had somehow gotten into Nikola's house and taken over his chihuahua-dachshund mix's bed. To make matters worse, there was no sign of the 10-year-old doggo!
Nikola immediately called the Arizona Game and Fish Department. They told the homeowner to open all the doors and stay away from the bobcat. As the Guardian reported, it took Nikola some 15 minutes to sneak past the bobcat: "Whenever I tried to get the door open, the bobcat would just look at me and just start growling."
"I was a bit freaked out but I understood that, you know, he’s a wild kitty," he added.
Chihuahua loses fight with bobcat
The bobcat and bed squatter fled before the wildlife authorities arrived, but poor Squeakers was still missing.
Finally, Nikolas other pets found the injured pooch, who had clearly lost his fight with the wild animal. He had to get a stitched up at the vet and will be watched closely by his owners to make sure his wounds don't get infected.
Thanks to the help of donations, the Zovko family has been able to pay for Squeakers' care and get the old injured dog a new shag bobcat-free bed.
Cover photo: Arizona Game & Fish Department