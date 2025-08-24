Dachshund wants to help find treasures – but instead decides it's nap time!

Arkansas - A cute little dog wanted to help his owner dig up crystals – but instead of lending a helping hand, the four-legged friend decided to take a nap!

Jellybean the dog was fast asleep – in the exact spot where her owner wanted to dig for treasures! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arkansascrystalgirls

In a cute Instagram video shared earlier this month, the Dachshund named Jellybean could be seen settling down in the exact spot where they were supposed to be digging for treasure.

With her eyes closed, she slumbered peacefully while her owner, Rosie, carefully tried to continue digging around the dog's face – but to no avail, as the valuable stones were hidden right underneath the pup!

Even friendly coaxing didn't help: Jellybean stubbornly stayed put.

After a few moments, Rosie decided to carefully wake her pet and gently pick her up.

The pup looked around a little confused for a moment until she was given a new cozy spot, where she was allowed to continue her nap undisturbed.