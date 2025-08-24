Golden Retriever waits patiently for owner – then gets an adorable surprise!

In a heartwarming viral video, a Golden Retriever proved just how loving and loyal this dog breed is as she waited patiently for her owner to return home.

When the Golden Retriever finally sees her owner, there is no stopping her! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tay424782

Dog owner Tay recently decided to create a joint profile for her four-pawed friend and herself on TikTok featuring the sweet bio, "Just a girl and her golden."

But she probably didn't expect to reach such rapid success: the very first video she uploaded this week instantly became a viral hit!

The adorable clip sees Tay coming home one day ready to greet her Golden Retriever.

But while the sweet dog was also anxiously awaiting her owner's return, she mixed up the gates!

So, Tay got to surprise the pup, walking in and filming her from behind.

It takes a few seconds for the dog to realize her beloved human is home, but once she notices, there's no stopping her!

After wagging her tail in anticipation, she turns around and catches sight of Tay. Overjoyed, the Golden immediately races towards her and gets her well-deserved cuddle.

The comments in particular made it clear what strong emotions the Goldie triggers in many people. "And there are people who somehow don't like dogs", one user wondered at the sugar-sweet sight. "The dog is the only living creature on earth that loves you more than itself", stated another.