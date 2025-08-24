Dog gets distracted at the park for the best reason: "Snacking is life"
While the other dogs were jumping across a field full of joy, this dachshund made a completely different decision!
One pet owner just wanted to take her four dachshunds on a happy outing to the dog park.
Free running, sniffing, playing – what else could a doggo want? Alas, one of her little four-legged friends was clearly not yet satisfied!
In a viral video from the TikTok page @cocoslinkymabelrolo, the pup stoically sits in the tall grass – not to rest, however, but to eat.
While his siblings run, sniff, and hunt, he calmly nibbles on the fresh grass.
"What a silly sausage!" the owner recalled thinking that day, as she told Newsweek with a laugh.
But what began as an individual action quickly turned into a collective feeding frenzy: the other dachshunds soon joined the gourmet and also began to dine!
According to animal experts, there can be many reasons for dogs to eat grass: from stomach soothing to a simple desire for attention.
However, vets also warn that grass can be contaminated with pesticides or parasites, so owners should be aware of this when in the park with your four-legged friends.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@cocoslinkymabelrolo