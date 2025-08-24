Dog gets distracted at the park for the best reason: "Snacking is life"

While the other dogs were jumping across a field full of joy, this dachshund made a completely different decision!

One of the dogs was suddenly no longer interested in playing, instead opting to munch on the grass. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@cocoslinkymabelrolo

One pet owner just wanted to take her four dachshunds on a happy outing to the dog park.

Free running, sniffing, playing – what else could a doggo want? Alas, one of her little four-legged friends was clearly not yet satisfied!

In a viral video from the TikTok page @cocoslinkymabelrolo, the pup stoically sits in the tall grass – not to rest, however, but to eat.

While his siblings run, sniff, and hunt, he calmly nibbles on the fresh grass.

"What a silly sausage!" the owner recalled thinking that day, as she told Newsweek with a laugh.

But what began as an individual action quickly turned into a collective feeding frenzy: the other dachshunds soon joined the gourmet and also began to dine!

According to animal experts, there can be many reasons for dogs to eat grass: from stomach soothing to a simple desire for attention.