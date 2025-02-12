Best dog: Giant Schnauzer receives top award in New York

New York, New York - A five-year-old giant schnauzer with a jet-black coat won top honors at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

Katie Bernardin and Monty, a Giant Schnauzer, celebrate after winning the Best Dog of the Show award at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Monty from New Jersey beat off competition from more than 2,500 other dogs to become the first giant schnauzer in the history of the even to win the Best in Show award, according to CNN.

"He always tries so hard," said Katie Bernardin, the dog's owner, who was left in tears during the awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden. "I'm so proud of him."

The giant schnauzer loves to eat steak, play with footballs and occasionally gets into mischief, she said.