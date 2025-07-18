Golden retriever mourning cat brother gets the most adorable surprise!

Ohio - After the sudden death of beloved George the cat, his owners soon realized that their other furry friend, golden retriever Murray, was just as heartbroken as they were. So, they decided to treat the dog to an extra-special surprise.

Golden retriever Murray and cat George had been best friends for years.
George the cat tragically died after a routine dental treatment went horribly wrong, and when the owners came home without the feline, they could tell Murray was not handling it well.

So, as a viral TikTok shows, the owners took Murray to the pet store to pick up some toys – but they weren't for him!

Instead, the animal parents have adopted two tiny kittens to keep Murray company.

It quickly becomes clear that the golden retriever blossomed again after meeting the baby cats.

The footage is utterly heartwarming, so it should be no surprise the clip has gone viral with over 600,000 views since it was posted less than a week ago.

In an interview with Newsweek, Murray's owners shed light on how the 10-year-old dog is doing with his new siblings.

New kittens help Murray work through his grief

Golden retriever Murray now has two new kittens at his side!
"It was hard coming home to Murray without [George], and you can't explain to them what happened – we cried so much," one owner said.

The dog was showing clear signs of grief, seeming quite anxious and barking randomly around the house.

"He had never been without George, and we began to wonder if he was lonely," the owner added.

Enter kittens Ash and Oreo!

While the whole family is still grieving George, the new arrivals have helped make things a little brighter.

"They have gotten settled in and are hanging out, napping near each other and lounging – Murray hasn't barked or shown the anxiety he was having when he was alone, so we are just super happy to see him," the owner said.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@theveryguudbois

