Golden retriever mourning cat brother gets the most adorable surprise!

Ohio - After the sudden death of beloved George the cat , his owners soon realized that their other furry friend, golden retriever Murray, was just as heartbroken as they were. So, they decided to treat the dog to an extra-special surprise.

Golden retriever Murray and cat George had been best friends for years. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@theveryguudbois

George the cat tragically died after a routine dental treatment went horribly wrong, and when the owners came home without the feline, they could tell Murray was not handling it well.

So, as a viral TikTok shows, the owners took Murray to the pet store to pick up some toys – but they weren't for him!

Instead, the animal parents have adopted two tiny kittens to keep Murray company.

It quickly becomes clear that the golden retriever blossomed again after meeting the baby cats.

The footage is utterly heartwarming, so it should be no surprise the clip has gone viral with over 600,000 views since it was posted less than a week ago.

In an interview with Newsweek, Murray's owners shed light on how the 10-year-old dog is doing with his new siblings.