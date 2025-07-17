Dog broke his little paw – luckily, Grandma has the perfect remedy!
Skaneateles, New York - Poor Buzz the dog injured himself while playing with other pups in the fresh air and suddenly began to limp. Thankfully, his Grandma was nearby – and she knew just what to do.
A viral video shows the four-legged friend standing in front of three new cuddly toys, picked out specially by his "Grandma" Nicole Dower (mother of his owner Grace Dower.)
Because Buzz has broken his paw, he gets to pick one to help him feel better.
The dog sniffs thoughtfully at all three toys and seems to really think about which one he wants before finally deciding on the stuffed bunny rabbit – much to the delight of his granny!
But how did Nicole come up with the idea of comforting Buzz like this?
Viral TikTok video shows sweet moment with Buzz the dog and his Grandma
"Buzz loves his stuffies and he only cuddles with them or holds them and walks around, never rips them up," his owner Grace told Newsweek.
"My mom thinks it's the cutest thing, so when he got hurt, she pulled out a few and let him choose which one," she continued.
"Buzz will always cheer up to a new stuffy. I absolutely loved it, and it shows the relationship she has with all our dogs and how we treat them like babies because they're family!"
However, Grace said that she wasn't sure at first whether she should post the clip.
"I get nervous sharing things on social media because people can be so mean," Grace admitted.
"But there's been nothing but positive reactions from everyone wishing him a speedy recovery and saying he is the sweetest soul," she added.
