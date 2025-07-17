Dog broke his little paw – luckily, Grandma has the perfect remedy!

Skaneateles, New York - Poor Buzz the dog injured himself while playing with other pups in the fresh air and suddenly began to limp. Thankfully, his Grandma was nearby – and she knew just what to do.

A viral video shows the four-legged friend standing in front of three new cuddly toys, picked out specially by his "Grandma" Nicole Dower (mother of his owner Grace Dower.)

Because Buzz has broken his paw, he gets to pick one to help him feel better.

The dog sniffs thoughtfully at all three toys and seems to really think about which one he wants before finally deciding on the stuffed bunny rabbit – much to the delight of his granny!

But how did Nicole come up with the idea of comforting Buzz like this?