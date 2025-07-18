Golden Retriever is treated to the best birthday ever in adorable video!

Massachusetts - What a wonderful tradition! Hatch the dog is a fully integrated member of the family for his owners, so it's no wonder that his birthday is celebrated with great fanfare.

The Golden Retriever recently turned a year older, and his owners came up with something very special for him once again.

In a video that has since been shared on the dog's TikTok account, Hatch can be seen sitting at the family dining table.

All his favorite people are gathered around him, wearing a blue bib around his neck and a matching party hat on his head.

While his guests sing the birthday song, his owner brings a big dog cookie to the table with the words "my best friend" written on it in colorful letters.

"Happy 5th Birthday Hatch," his owners write under the now-viral clip. "You are so loved!!"