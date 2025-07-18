Golden Retriever is treated to the best birthday ever in adorable video!
Massachusetts - What a wonderful tradition! Hatch the dog is a fully integrated member of the family for his owners, so it's no wonder that his birthday is celebrated with great fanfare.
The Golden Retriever recently turned a year older, and his owners came up with something very special for him once again.
In a video that has since been shared on the dog's TikTok account, Hatch can be seen sitting at the family dining table.
All his favorite people are gathered around him, wearing a blue bib around his neck and a matching party hat on his head.
While his guests sing the birthday song, his owner brings a big dog cookie to the table with the words "my best friend" written on it in colorful letters.
"Happy 5th Birthday Hatch," his owners write under the now-viral clip. "You are so loved!!"
Golden Retriever Hatch gets a birthday party every year!
This is not the first time that Hatchie, as he is often affectionately known, has enjoyed a little party on his birthday.
Every year, his loved ones publish a video of him on TikTok in which he sits at the table and waits enthusiastically for his present.
Last year, for example, he received a cookie in a dog bowl.
For his first birthday, he even got a real birthday cake in the shape of a bone!
One thing is certain: Hatch the Golden Retriever is loved by an incredible number of people.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@hatchandfish