Golden Retriever is treated to the best birthday ever in adorable video!

By Svea Nieberg

Massachusetts - What a wonderful tradition! Hatch the dog is a fully integrated member of the family for his owners, so it's no wonder that his birthday is celebrated with great fanfare.

The Golden Retriever recently turned a year older, and his owners came up with something very special for him once again.

In a video that has since been shared on the dog's TikTok account, Hatch can be seen sitting at the family dining table.

All his favorite people are gathered around him, wearing a blue bib around his neck and a matching party hat on his head.

While his guests sing the birthday song, his owner brings a big dog cookie to the table with the words "my best friend" written on it in colorful letters.

"Happy 5th Birthday Hatch," his owners write under the now-viral clip. "You are so loved!!"

Golden Retriever Hatch gets a birthday party every year!

Every year, Hatch the Golden Retriever dog enjoys a birthday party.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@hatchandfish

This is not the first time that Hatchie, as he is often affectionately known, has enjoyed a little party on his birthday.

Every year, his loved ones publish a video of him on TikTok in which he sits at the table and waits enthusiastically for his present.

Last year, for example, he received a cookie in a dog bowl.

For his first birthday, he even got a real birthday cake in the shape of a bone!

One thing is certain: Hatch the Golden Retriever is loved by an incredible number of people.

Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@hatchandfish

