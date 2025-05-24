Blind dog has touching reaction to owner's voice: "Best friend forever"

Adelaide, Australia - The love between dog and owner is truly infinite, as proven by a viral video that the owner of Daredevil the Golden Retriever published on TikTok recently.

Daredevil the Golden Retriever dog loves his owner more than anything. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@daredevilandfriends

"Soulmated so hard this is my blind dog whenever he hears my voice," the young woman wrote in the clip.

And indeed, the four-legged friend's reaction speaks volumes!

As soon as he hears his favorite human, his head starts to jump back and forth, his face lights up, his mouth twists into a broad grin, and he sits up straight away.

"My best friend forever," his owner has since gushed in the caption.

What you can also see is that the four-legged friend leads a truly fulfilling life, even though he has faced his fair share of hardship.

Little Daredevil was born blind and has never been able to see daylight. The reason for this is a hypoplasia of his optic nerve.