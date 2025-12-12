Dog gets the Grinch treatment from viral groomer – but people are worried that the paint is toxic!

Just in time for the holidays, a popular pet groomer has transformed a Bichon Frisé dog into the Grinch, but not everyone is a fan.

By Karolin Wiltgrupp

San Diego, California - Gabriel Feitosa loves to give dogs a new 'do. Whether it's making them look like a giraffe, red panda, or zebra, nothing seems too difficult for the famous dog groomer. But he's definitely outdone himself with his latest styling effort.

This is what a Bichon Frisé normally looks like (stock image).
This is what a Bichon Frisé normally looks like (stock image).  © 123RF/ deviddo

To celebrate the holiday season, the 29-year-old groomer transformed a Bichon Frisé into one of the most beloved festive movie characters of all time: the Grinch.

The Christmas-hater is recognizable for his green skin, red and white Santa Claus outfit, and distinctive hairstyle.

That's exactly how four-legged Teddy looked after his three-hour makeover – apparently, according to his owner's wishes.

Sweet dog shows love for her human in the cutest possible way: "The little tongue!"
Dogs Sweet dog shows love for her human in the cutest possible way: "The little tongue!"

Feitosa shared the result in a TikTok video, triggering a heated discussion among users in the comments section.

Many worried about the animal's well-being and feared that the paint could be dangerous for the four-legged friend.

Dog groomer assures that paints are vegan and not harmful

Gabriel Feitosa proudly presents Teddy the dog, whom he transformed into a Grinch.
Gabriel Feitosa proudly presents Teddy the dog, whom he transformed into a Grinch.  © Screenshot/TikTok/gabrielfeitosagroomer

Feitosa is only too familiar with these worries.

"Everything is vegan, non-toxic. It's developed for animals, and that's what people don't understand," the groomer said during an interview on the British show This Morning.

He even has a clip on TikTok where he eats the dye to prove that it is safe.

Dog loves to cuddle with owner's pregnant belly in sweet viral clips: "my friends in there"
Dogs Dog loves to cuddle with owner's pregnant belly in sweet viral clips: "my friends in there"

The hairdresser only uses FDA-approved pet hair dye, Feitosa insisted.

Because Teddy's coat is naturally white, the colors are particularly vivid.

As you'd expect from a makeover that good, Feitosa's prices aren't exactly low.

Owners have to pay around $280 for small dogs and $500 for large dogs.

There are no upper limits, the groomer added.

Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/gabrielfeitosagroomer

More on Dogs: