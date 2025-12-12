Dog gets the Grinch treatment from viral groomer – but people are worried that the paint is toxic!
San Diego, California - Gabriel Feitosa loves to give dogs a new 'do. Whether it's making them look like a giraffe, red panda, or zebra, nothing seems too difficult for the famous dog groomer. But he's definitely outdone himself with his latest styling effort.
To celebrate the holiday season, the 29-year-old groomer transformed a Bichon Frisé into one of the most beloved festive movie characters of all time: the Grinch.
The Christmas-hater is recognizable for his green skin, red and white Santa Claus outfit, and distinctive hairstyle.
That's exactly how four-legged Teddy looked after his three-hour makeover – apparently, according to his owner's wishes.
Feitosa shared the result in a TikTok video, triggering a heated discussion among users in the comments section.
Many worried about the animal's well-being and feared that the paint could be dangerous for the four-legged friend.
Dog groomer assures that paints are vegan and not harmful
Feitosa is only too familiar with these worries.
"Everything is vegan, non-toxic. It's developed for animals, and that's what people don't understand," the groomer said during an interview on the British show This Morning.
He even has a clip on TikTok where he eats the dye to prove that it is safe.
The hairdresser only uses FDA-approved pet hair dye, Feitosa insisted.
Because Teddy's coat is naturally white, the colors are particularly vivid.
As you'd expect from a makeover that good, Feitosa's prices aren't exactly low.
Owners have to pay around $280 for small dogs and $500 for large dogs.
There are no upper limits, the groomer added.
