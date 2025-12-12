Dog gets the Grinch treatment from viral groomer – but people are worried that the paint is toxic!

San Diego, California - Gabriel Feitosa loves to give dogs a new 'do. Whether it's making them look like a giraffe, red panda, or zebra, nothing seems too difficult for the famous dog groomer. But he's definitely outdone himself with his latest styling effort.

This is what a Bichon Frisé normally looks like (stock image). © 123RF/ deviddo

To celebrate the holiday season, the 29-year-old groomer transformed a Bichon Frisé into one of the most beloved festive movie characters of all time: the Grinch.

The Christmas-hater is recognizable for his green skin, red and white Santa Claus outfit, and distinctive hairstyle.

That's exactly how four-legged Teddy looked after his three-hour makeover – apparently, according to his owner's wishes.

Feitosa shared the result in a TikTok video, triggering a heated discussion among users in the comments section.

Many worried about the animal's well-being and feared that the paint could be dangerous for the four-legged friend.