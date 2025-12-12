Dog mom is delighted to see what kind-hearted Dachshund puppy leaves under the Christmas tree

Indianapolis, Indiana - A sweet Dachshund dog has apparently been touched by the festive holiday mood of her owner and is warming the hearts of users with some adorable shenanigans.

Rory the Dachshund wanted to contribute to the Christmas magic and put a bone under the Christmas tree. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rory.the.weenie

Amelia Gravelin from Indianapolis is already well prepared for the jolliest time of the year!

A beautiful Christmas tree moved into her apartment at the beginning of November.

Her young Dachshund "Rory" – who is experiencing Christmas for the first time – had a wonderful reaction to the decorated tree, according to the 24-year-old.

When Amelia began to gradually place her wrapped presents under the branches, this seemed to encourage the Dachshund to add to the Christmas magic herself.

"I've been putting presents under the tree and my dog has started adding her bones and toys under the tree too," the dog owner marveled in her viral video.

Per Newsweek, Amelia even caught the pup draping one of her toys on one of the wrapped presents – as if Rory wanted to make her intentions very clear!