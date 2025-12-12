Dog owners worry their pup will be a danger to the baby – but his "crimes" end up being pretty adorable
Ontario, Canada - When Kobe the boisterous Golden Retriever dog was first introduced to his baby sister, his owners held him back from the infant to make sure he didn't get too rowdy... but that was only the beginning!
A now-viral video of Kobe's relationship with the little one starts with a bumpy introduction.
Kobe is wild and overexcited in the clip when his dad leads him over to the baby.
No wonder he is only allowed to approach her with a leash and protection around his mouth!
However, these restraints do not last long.
In the very next scene, the Golden is unsecured and does what he wants.
In onscreen text, owner Danielle Vanos explains, "One day your mom will bring home a new skin puppy and tell you NOT to steal from it..."
She continues, "...it's very important that you do not listen to her."
The footage that follows provides plenty of hilarity – what are Kobe's "crimes," anyhow?
TikTok video shows Golden Retriever dog's hilarious quirk
Kobe turns out to be an animal kleptomaniac!
He loves to "steal" little treasures from the baby girl – not just her toys, but also socks.
The cheeky dog doesn't mind in the slightest if he has to pull them right off the little one's feet.
If necessary, other items of clothing or a singing animatronic cactus will do.
However, pet owner Danielle Vanos has a clear opinion on the latter.
"Honestly he can have the singing cactus I hope I never see (hear) that god awful toy again," she jokes in the caption next to the clip.
