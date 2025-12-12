Dog owners worry their pup will be a danger to the baby – but his "crimes" end up being pretty adorable

Ontario, Canada - When Kobe the boisterous Golden Retriever dog was first introduced to his baby sister, his owners held him back from the infant to make sure he didn't get too rowdy... but that was only the beginning!

His owners took no chances when Golden Retriever Kobe was allowed to meet their daughter. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@airbudkobe

A now-viral video of Kobe's relationship with the little one starts with a bumpy introduction.

Kobe is wild and overexcited in the clip when his dad leads him over to the baby.

No wonder he is only allowed to approach her with a leash and protection around his mouth!

However, these restraints do not last long.

In the very next scene, the Golden is unsecured and does what he wants.

In onscreen text, owner Danielle Vanos explains, "One day your mom will bring home a new skin puppy and tell you NOT to steal from it..."

She continues, "...it's very important that you do not listen to her."

The footage that follows provides plenty of hilarity – what are Kobe's "crimes," anyhow?