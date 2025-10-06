"Boy dog" begs for attention while his sister goes on a hysterical side-quest in the background

South Korea - Fans of dog siblings Chip and Gamja know that the Golden Retrievers have totally different personalities, as a viral clip proves.

Male dog Chip and female dog Gamja have their own channel on TikTok, where they regularly delight an audience of millions.

Another viral hit video from the duo shows just how different male and female Goldies can be.

At first, only the cute Chip can be seen. The four-legged friend stands dutifully in front of his owner, looking at her with his loyal puppy dog eyes.

"My boy dog asking for attention VS... My girl dog," reads the onscreen text.

But while Chip shows himself to be polite and reserved, a golden whirlwind swirls through the picture in the background – because Gamja is also vying for her owner's attention, albeit in a completely different way!

The Goldie lady is not exactly restrained, instead spinning wildly on her own axis while a soft toy is stuck in her mouth.